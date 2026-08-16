Navy Sailor, Family Found Dead At Mumbai Home

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Mumbai: In a tragic incident, an Indian Navy sailor, his wife and their two children were found dead at their residence in Mumbai’s Navy Nagar, Colaba.

The victims include the sailor, his wife and their children aged two months and three years. The bodies were recovered from their apartment in the high-security cantonment area Navy Nagar.

As per preliminary investigation, the sailor died by suicide after hanging himself, while the deaths of his wife and the two children are suspected to have been caused by poisoning. The exact cause of death will be determined after the post-mortem examination.

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On being informed, the local police reached the spot and began an investigation.

In a statement, the Indian Navy said, “In an unfortunate incident at Navy Nagar, Colaba, an Indian Navy sailor along with his wife and two children were found dead at their residence on August 15, 2026. Investigation is in progress by the police and the Indian Navy is extending all possible assistance towards the same.”

Police are awaiting the post-mortem report. Further details are awaited.

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