Nationwide Bank strike called off by AIBEA

Bhubaneswar: The All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA) has called off the nationwide strike on Saturday. As the All India Bank Employees’ Association called off the proposed nationwide strike, the banks across the country will continue to function as per usual. That means, all the banks will function and all the transactions will continue to be carried out without any hassle.

The protest was called off after the Indian Banks Association (IBA) agreed to most of the demands of All India Bank Employees’ Association.

CH Venkatachalam, All India Bank Employees’ Association general secretary, said that the IBA and the banks have agreed to resolve the issues bilaterally. So, the strike has now been deferred.

The banks will remain open on November 19 which falls on the third Saturday of this month. Note that all the banks across the country are closed on the second and fourth Saturday on the month.

Earlier, the bank employees were scheduled to go on strike today over several issues including violation of Industrial Disputes Act, harassment of employees through transfers(a violation of settlements), rise in attacks on the trade unions, and denial of wage revision in the CSB Bank among others, as per the AIBEA.