National People’s Party withdraws support from Manipur govt, says Chief Minister Biren Singh “completely failed to resolve crisis”

Imphal: Conrad Sangma-led National People’s Party (NPP) on Sunday withdrew its support from the N Biren Singh-led BJP Government in Manipur with immediate effect amid the ongoing tensions in the state.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Sangma wrote a letter to BJP National President JP Nadda and said that the Manipur government under the leadership of Biren Singh has “completely failed to resolve the crisis and restore normalcy.”

“The National People’s Party would like to convey its deep concern over the prevailing law and order situation in the State of Manipur. In the last few days, we have seen the situation further deteriorate where many more innocent lives have been lost and people in the State are going through immense suffering,” the letter said.

“We strongly feel that the Manipur State Government under the leadership of Biren Singh has completely failed to resolve the crisis and restore normalcy,” the BJP ally said in the letter.

“Keeping the current situation in mind, the National People’s Party has decided to withdraw its support to the Biren Singh led Government in the State of Manipur, with immediate effect,” the letter further said.

The exit of National People’s Party will not affect the government as the BJP holds an absolute majority in the state.

In the 60-member Manipur Assembly, the BJP currently holds 37 seats on its own, a majority well above the halfway mark of 31. The NPP has 7 MLAs in the state assembly.

Meanwhile earlier on Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah convened a high-level meeting with senior officials in the national capital to assess the security situation in Manipur.

Sources indicated that the Home Minister has planned to hold a detailed review meeting on Monday to address the concerns and strategies surrounding the fragile security scenario that has gripped Manipur in recent days.

The situation in Manipur has seen heightened tensions, prompting the government to take proactive steps in monitoring and managing regional stability.

Shah convened the meeting after he returned to his residence in Delhi, postponing his planned visit to Vidarbha, where he was expected to attend a series of rallies ahead of Maharashtra assembly polls on November 20.

Armed miscreants from both Meiti and Kuki communities in conflict have been indulging in violence leading to unfortunate loss of lives and disruption in public order in Manipur.

Amid the escalation in the state, a total curfew was imposed on Saturday in Imphal. Following this, the government immediately suspended Internet and mobile data services for two days.

“Total curfew has been immediately clamped in the town until further orders. Internet and mobile data services have been suspended for 02 (two) days immediately. SsP/ COs have been deployed on the ground to manage the law-and-order situation. Senior officers are critically monitoring the situation round the clock,” Manipur police said in its post.

Violence erupted in the northeastern state on May 3 last year following clashes during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest against the demand for the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe category.

