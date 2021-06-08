National Institute of Virology, Pune Detects New Covid-19 Variant In India

By WCE 7
new covid variant

Pune: National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune has detected a new variant of coronavirus, B.1.1.28.2, in India through some genome sequencing of samples from international travellers from United Kingdom and Brazil.

Reportedly, the new variant causes loss of body weight, viral replication in the respiratory tract, lung lesions. It also severe lung pathology in infected Syrian hamsters.

The test was conducted for about seven days on nine Syrian hamsters in Vero CCL81 cells and genomic characterization by next-generation sequencing, added reports.

However, a separate study by NIV had also claimed that two-dose Covaxin significantly boosts antibody and neutralises the efficacy against the variant.

