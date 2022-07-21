National Herald case: Sonia Gandhi at ED office, questioning underway

New Delhi: Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday joined the probe of Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the National Herald case.

She reached the ED’s headquarters at around 12.10 p.m. and was being questioned by a team of Additional Director Monika Sharma.

Sonia Gandhi wrote her name and signed the ED’s register.

She reached the ED headquarters accompanied by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

A few minutes later Rahul Gandhi left the ED office while Priyanka remained at the headquarters and had a medicine box for her mother.

Priyanka had requested to be present at the ED headquarters during the questioning of her mother. The ED allowed the move, but said that she will have to be in a different room.

Sources have suggested that Sonia Gandhi will be asked the same set of questions which were asked to Rahul Gandhi during his five-day questioning.

Her questioning, which was scheduled to take place on June 23, was postponed on her request as she was not keeping well.

“We have to ask about her role in the deal between Young India and Associated Journal Ltd (AJL),” the sources said.