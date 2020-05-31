National Green Tribunal , NGT
National Green Tribunal asks all staff to attend office from June 1

By KalingaTV Bureau

New Delhi:  The National Green Tribunal (NGT), here on Sunday, asked the staff members to “physically” attend the office from June 1.

In a circular, NGT Registrar General Ashu Garg said, “The competent authority has been pleased to direct that with effect from June 1, entire staff shall physically attend the office.”

The decision follows the central government’s ‘Unlock 1’ guidelines on Saturday, allowing a phased re-opening of most activities and limiting the lockdown only to containment zones for a month till June 30.

According to the circular, all guidelines issued by the government with respect to preventive measures will be strictly followed at workplace “without showing any laxity or negligence”.

NGT officials were working from home and only the important matters were being heard since March 25 when the lockdown was announced to break the coronavirus chain.

(IANS)

