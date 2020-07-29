National Education policy 2020: MPhil to be discontinued, MHRD renamed Ministry of Education

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet gave its approval to a new National Education Policy (NEP) for schools and higher education institutions in the country on Wednesday.

While the new policy aimed to bring about several changes in the education system from the school to college level here are two important points in this regard.

As per the new policy MPhil courses to be discontinued under the new policy.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said that the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has been renamed the Ministry of Education.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said: “It is important because there was no change in the education policy in the last 34 years.”