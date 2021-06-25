National Defence Academy, Naval Academy Exam Rescheduled; Check dates

New Delhi: The National Defence Academy & Naval Academy (NDA/NA) (II) Examination 2021 has been postponed by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). It is slated to be held on November 14.

Earlier, NDA/NA II exam was scheduled to be held on September 5, 2021.

“After taking into account various aspects of the prevailing scenario, the Union Public Service Commission has decided to conduct the NDA & NA Examination (II), 2021 on 14th November, 2021 (instead of 05th September, 2021) along with the already scheduled Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2021,” said the official notification of UPSC.

The aspirants, who are applying for the Examination, will have the option to choose the Centre from the available 75 Centres. The candidates are allowed to change the centre preference as per their convenience. This option to change the examination centre will be open till June 29.

The NDA, NA exam is being held for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 148th Course, and for the 110th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from 2nd July, 2022. A total of 400 seats will be filled through this exam, out of which 370 are in the NDA– 208 for Army, 42 for Navy and 120 for Air Force (including 28 for ground Duties).