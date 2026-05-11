Nashik TCS row: Accused Nida Khan sent to 14-day judicial custody

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Pune: In the latest development in Nashik TCS sexual harassment and religious coercion case, a court in Maharashtra’s Nashik on Monday sent Nida Khan, the prime accused to 14 days of judicial custody till May 24.

The order was passed by Additional Sessions Judge KG Joshi after Khan was produced in the court following the end of her police remand.

Khan was caught on May 7 from the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. She was arrested by the Nashik Police, along with assistance from the crime branch of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. She was later lodged in the Nashik Road central jail.

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A local court had earlier dismissed Khan’s anticipatory bail plea, while the prosecution opposed relief, citing the seriousness of the allegations. So far, five accused have been arrested, and a total of nine cases have been registered in connection with the matter.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had earlier termed the Nashik TCS incident a “very serious matter” and said the government was probing all angles linked to the case.