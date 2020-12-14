Narrow Escape For Himachal Governor Bandaru Dattatreya As His Car Meets With Accident Near Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya had a narrow escape when a car in which he was travelling in met with an accident near Hyderabad on Monday. Dattatreya, his personal aide and driver escaped unhurt.

The car veered off the road and hit a tree after the driver apparently lost control over the vehicle.

The incident occurred near Kaitapuram in Choutuppal mandal on Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway when the governor was on his way to Nalgonda from Hyderabad.

The governor’s aide Kailash Nagesh told IANS that the car involved in the accident was damaged and the governor left for Nalgonda in another vehicle.

Nagesh said the vehicle provided by the state government was not in proper condition. He said the driver may have dozed off at the wheels resulting in the accident.

Dattatreya, who hails from Hyderabad and is currently on a visit to the city, was proceeding to attend a programme in Nalgonda when the accident occurred.