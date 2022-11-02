Narrow escape for devotees as temple chariot falls during procession in Karnataka

Temple chariot falls during procession

Karnataka: Devotees in Veerabhadreshwara Temple in Karnataka had a narrow escape after a chariot falls onto the crowd during the procession on Tuesday.

The incident took place when the temple chariot was being carried by the devotees during Rathotsava or chariot festival in  Channappanapura village.

The video of the entire incident has been captured on camera showing the chariot broke one of its tyre and lost its balance and fell on the crowd.  No casualty was reported in the accident.

Karnataka’s Veerabhadreshwara Temple dedicated to the Veerbhadra avatar of Lord Shiva, is located in the Channappanapura village in Chamarajanagar. It is said to be over a thousand year old.

The Rathotsava or the Chariot festival, which was stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic witnessed a massive crowd of devotees in the temple on Tuesday.

