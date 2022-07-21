Narrow escape for 21 school kids as bus catches fire in Delhi

By WCE 1

New Delhi: Twenty-one children and the driver had a narrow escape when their school bus caught fire in Delhi’s Rohini area on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

A Fire Department official said they received a call about the fire incident in a bus near the Sai Baba Mandir T point in Sector-7 of Rohini around 2.15 p.m. and three fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

When the firemen reached the spot they found that the fire was in a school bus (tempo traveller) of the Bal Bharti Public School having 21 children and driver, and three other cars.

“All the children and the driver had safely escaped before the fire engulfed the bus,” informed Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg

The fire was extinguished by 2.50 p.m., the official said, adding there were no injuries or casualties in the incident.

