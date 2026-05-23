Narendra Modi to distribute over 51,000 appointment letters at 19th Rozgar Mela initiative

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New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the 19th edition of the Rozgar Mela on Saturday, distributing more than 51,000 appointment letters to newly recruited youth across multiple Union Ministries, departments, and public sector organisations.

He will also address the gathering on the occasion.

In keeping with the Prime Minister’s commitment to prioritising employment generation, the Rozgar Mela is a major initiative aimed at translating this vision into reality.

Since its inception, around 12 lakh recruitment letters have been issued through 18 Rozgar Melas organised across the country.

The 19th Rozgar Mela will be held at 47 locations across the country.

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The newly recruited candidates, selected from all parts of India, will be joining various Ministries and Departments of the Government of India including Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Department of Financial Services, Department of Higher Education among others.

The Rozgar Melas primarily target youth aged 18 to 35, accommodating a range of academic qualifications, including those who have completed 8th, 10th, and 12th grades, as well as ITI, Diploma, and Graduate degrees. This also includes trained and certified candidates who meet the National Skills Qualifications Framework standards.

Job seekers are mobilized and informed about the Rozgar Mela through various channels, such as print advertisements, bulk SMS, social media, and workshops at colleges and universities in and around the event’s district.

(ANI)