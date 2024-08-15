Nalin Prabhat appointed as special DGP of Jammu and Kashmir Police, to succeed RR Swain

Srinagar: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has appointed Nalin Prabhat, a 1992 batch IPS officer, as the Special Director General (SDG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police with immediate effect and till September 30 with orders to succeed the present DGP, R.R. Swain after the latter’s superannuation on September 30.

This “Consequent upon joining the AGMUT Cadre on inter-cadre deputation from Andhra Pradesh Cadre, Sh. Nalin Prabhat, IPS (AP:1992) is hereby posted to Jammu & Kashmir as Special Director General (SDG), Jammu & Kashmir Police with immediate effect and till 30.09.2024”.

The Home Ministry order further says that upon the retirement of R.R. Swain on September 30, 2024, Nalin Prabhat will take over as the DGP of Jammu & Kashmir.

Prabhat has served at various posts in J&K as DIG, IGP and additional DG CRPF. He has remained at the forefront of fighting militancy in the union territory for which he won many decorations, including the Police Medal for Gallantry with 2nd Bar (that means three times), Parakram Padam, Police Medal for Meritorious Service, Police Medal for Distinguished Service, Antrik Suraksha Padak, Antrik Suraksha Padak (J&K), Police (Special Duty) Medal with Bar (J&K).

Given his experience in handling law and order and militancy in the erstwhile state and later the union territory, Nalin Prabhat is not new to Jammu and Kashmir.

Also Read: RR Swain Appointed As DGP Of Jammu And Kashmir