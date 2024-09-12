Naked headless body of woman found on highway, rape suspected

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a naked headless body of woman was found on highway in Uttar Pradesh and rape has been suspected.

According to reports, a headless and naked woman’s body was discovered on a national highway in Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, said reports on Thursday.

Till now that is at the time of filing of the report however the identity of the woman is yet to be ascertained. The locals spotted the body and immediately called upon the police.

The Police Commissioner Akhil Kumar and a huge team of police officers arrived at the scene and instructed to conduct an inspection along with required instructions. The police team shall review the CCTV footage in order to ascertain the time of the incident. They are also trying to ascertain the identity of the woman. Detailed reports awaited.