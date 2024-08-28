Nagpur Shocker! Thane couple sells 5-day old son, six held

Mumbai: In a shocking case of illegal child trafficking a Thane couple reportedly sold their 5 days old son to a childless couple. Nagpur Police reportedly arrested 6 persons in this connection including the biological parents of the new-born.

The couple allegedly sold their child for Rs 1 lakh 10 thousand. The Anti-Human Trafficking Squad (AHTS) probed and brought to light the shocking case. Astonishingly, the crime involved not just the seller and the buyer but also two others who mediated the transaction.

Besides the biological parents, Police also apprehended the couple who purchased the baby and the two mediators who facilitated the deal.

