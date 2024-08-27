Nabanna Abhijan: Protesters break barricades, Police use tear gas, water cannons to disperse them

Kolkata: Chaotic scenes were being witnessed in some parts of Howrah district and Kolkata as thousands of agitators took to the streets as part of the ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ (March to Bengal Secretariat) on Tuesday protesting the ghastly rape and murder of a junior doctor at the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital earlier this month.

Located in the Mandirtala area of Howrah district adjacent to Kolkata, Nabanna is the state Secretariat from where the Government of West Bengal operates. It houses the offices of the Chief Minister and other top ministers and officials.

In the very first hour of the march, tension gripped Santragachi in Howrah where protesters tried to break through the barricades erected by the police to prevent the agitators from marching towards Nabanna.

The riot police had to resort to lathi-charge and firing of teargas shells to disperse the crowd. Many protesters were seen carrying the Tricolour amid slogan-shouting.

There was also chaos on the Howrah Bridge where the protesters tried to jump over the guard-wall erected by the police in order to move forward.

Besides lathi-charge and firing of teargas shells, the police also used water-cannons to disperse the mob.

Some policemen received injuries after being hit by stones pelted by a section of the protesters. A jawan of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) had to be hospitalised.

As per sources, no permission was given for the protest march while the ruling Trinamool Congress alleged on Monday that a conspiracy was being hatched to create unrest during the rally.

The sources said a section of the protesters has blocked the busy Kona Expressway which connects Kolkata with the other districts, claiming that the police resorted to unprovoked attacks on them to resist them from protesting peacefully.

“If the police want, they can shoot us. We are ready for bullets. But our protests will continue,” said an agitator.

However, the main rally that started from College Square in Central Kolkata with maximum turnout of people has been peaceful so far.

The participants were heard raising slogans — ‘Dofa Ek, Dabi Ek, Mamata Banerjeer Padotyag’ (There’s only demand — Mamata Banerjee’s resignation), and ‘Justice for RG Kar’.

A total of 6,000 policemen have been deployed for the Nabanna Abhijan, of which 2,000 are posted in and around the state Secretariat.