N. Rangasamy Takes Oath As Puducherry Chief Minister For Fifth Term

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New-Delhi: N.Rangasamy officially took oath as the Chief Minister of Puducherry, marking his fifth term in office and the continuation of the NDA-led government in the Union Territory.

The swearing-in ceremony saw the presence of senior political leaders, party workers, and supporters in large numbers to witness the event. Along with Rangasamy, members of the new cabinet also took the oath during the ceremony.

Supporters celebrated the occasion outside the venue with slogans, flowers, and party flags as visuals from the swearing-in quickly spread online.

Leaders from allied parties congratulated Rangasamy and expressed confidence in the new government’s leadership.

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Known for his strong grassroots connections and simple public image, Rangasamy remains one of Puducherry’s most influential political figures. He previously served multiple terms as Chief Minister and continues to enjoy significant support across the Union Territory.

Political observers believe the new administration is expected to focus on employment, tourism, infrastructure development, welfare schemes, and improving public services in Puducherry.

With the government now officially formed, attention will shift toward cabinet responsibilities, policy decisions, and the administration’s roadmap for the coming months.