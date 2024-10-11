Mysuru-Darbhanga Express meets accident at Kavarapettai in Chennai Division, rescue underway

Chennai: The Mysuru- Darbhanga Express (Train No 12578) has met with an accident as it collided with the rear of a good train at Kavarapettai in Chennai Division, mentioned reports.

As many as four AC compartments of the Mysuru- Darbhanga Express have derailed. As the accident took place near the railway station, the rescue operations have already started.

It is reported that two compartments had caught fire and the fire department had rushed the spot to rescue. District Collector Prabhushankar mentioned that the nearby hospitals around Kavaraipettai were on standby mentioned South First.

Meanwhile, the following two help line numbers have been issued by the Chennai Division:

Help line Numbers:

Chennai Division:

04425354151

0442435499

Bengaluru Division:

8861309815

Mysuru DIvision:

9731143981

Help desks available at KSR Bengaluru, Mandya and Kengeri stations

Help desk available at Mysuru station (08212422400)

Speaking about the train accident, Dilip Kumar, the Executive Director of Information & Publicity (ED/IP), Railway Board said that so far, the relief and rescue team from the railway has reached the accident site and the work of evacuating passengers from all the coaches is going on.

More than 90% of the passengers have been evacuated and we have not received any information of any casualty or serious injury so far, he added.

He further said that both the relief team and the medical team are present at the accident site and GM Sadan Railway and DRM Sadan Chennai Division have left for the accident site.

Besides, necessary arrangements are being made by the railway from Chennai station to take the rest of the passengers to their destination, Kumar said.

