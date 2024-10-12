Mysuru-Darbhanga Express-goods train accident in Chennai: 19 injured; rescue and restoration works underway

Kavaraippettai: A total of 19 passengers were injured in the Mysuru-Darbhanga Express-goods train accident which took place at Kavaraippettai Railway Station near Tamil Nadu’s Chennai yesterday evening, officials said.

As many as 12 coaches of the Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Express (Train No.12578) derailed following the train accident which reportedly occurred at around 8.30 PM on the Chennai-Gudur section between Ponneri and Kavaraippettai railway stations under Chennai division of Southern railway, informed T Prabhushankar, District Collector of Tiruvallur.

A fire had reportedly occurred following the accident. However, the rescue teams and firefighters took control over it with their swift actions.

According to Prabhushankar, all the passengers were evacuated and the injured, four of them had severe injuries, were admitted at hospitals for treatment. However, the restoration work is still underway to clear the track, he said.

The mishap took place while the passenger train with around 1,360 passengers on board was traveling via Perambur.