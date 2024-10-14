Mysuru-Darbhanga Express collision: Southern Railway issues statutory inquiry notice

Mysore (Karnataka): In the incident of the Mysuru-Darbhanga Express collision the Southern Railway has issued a statutory inquiry notice on Monday.

Here is what the notice said, “Commissioner of Railway Safety to conduct a statutory inquiry into Kavarapettai Rail mishap Shri A.M. Chowdhary, Commissioner of Railway Safety, Southern Circle, Bengaluru will conduct a Statutory inquiry into the rail mishap of 11th October 2024 involving rear-end collision of Train No. 12578 Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Express with a goods train at Kavaraipettai. The inquiry proceedings will be held on 16th and 17th October 2024 (Wednesday & Thursday) at the DRM Meeting Hall, 5th Floor, NGO Annexe, Park Town, Chennai-600003”

“Any member of the public with information regarding the accident or related matters may be invited to provide evidence to the Commissioner,” the notice further said.

