Myanmar hands over 22 NorthEast insurgents to India

Imphal/Guwahati: In a significant diplomatic gesture, Myanmar on Friday handed over 22 insurgents belonging to six northeast outfits to India, officials said. According to security officials, these militants include self-styled home secretary of National Democratic Front of Bodoland (Songbijit faction) Rajen Daimary.

The officials said on condition of anonymity that the 22 insurgents linked to NDFB(S), United National Liberation Front, People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (Pro), Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup, People’s Liberation Army, and Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO) were brought to India on a special aircraft and handed over to Manipur and Assam police separately.

A senior security official in Guwahati said that the development is an “exceptional diplomatic success” of National Security Adviser Ajit Doval.

Twelve of the 22 terrorists are linked to four insurgent groups in Manipur while the remaining 10 are associated with NDFB (S) and KLO of Assam.

The Assam and Manipur police wanted these guerrillas for various crimes and violence.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, police authorities of Assam and Manipur would follow all health protocols, including quarantine, of these insurgents.

Several extremist outfits of northeast India, including anti-talks faction of United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) operate from neighbouring Myanmar territories, considered as a safe haven for the outlawed groups.

Besides hideouts, the NE insurgents have training camps in the Myanmar forests for newly-recruited cadres.

Four northeastern states – Arunachal Pradesh (520 km), Manipur (398 km), Nagaland (215 km) and Mizoram (510 km) – shares 1,643-km of unfenced Indian border with Myanmar.