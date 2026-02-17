“My son died due to someone’s fun reel”: Mother seeks action against teen driver, watch

Advertisement

New Delhi: In a horrific road accident, a 23-year-old man was reportedly killed by a teen SUV driver near Lal Bahadur Shastri College at 11:57 am in Dwarka on February 3.

The victim of the brutal road accident is identified as Sahil Dhaneshra who was the only son of his mother. The mother was single handedly parenting the victim from 23 years.

The mother identified as ‘@inna_makan’ has uploaded a video on X on Sunday, stating, “I lost my son sahil Dhaneshra a 22+ year old young and most talented boy whom I raised for 23 years alone as a single mom ,was killed brutally by a scorpio N bearing no.UP57BM3057 driver is an unlicensed driver and his sister while making speed fun reels in #dwarka #delhipolice.”

In the video she has requested the media, government and the local people to help her get justice for her deceased son.

It is reported that Sahil died due to severe hemorrhage and had sustained severe injuries along with blood clot under the scalp and a skull fracture on the left side of his head.

The alleged accused who is said to be a 17-year-old, was driving a Scorpio without a license and crashed into Sahil’s motorcycle which led to this horrific accident.

As per reports, the police arrived at the scene and saw a collision of the teen’s scorpio, Swift Dzire taxi and Sahil’s motorcycle. The driver of the taxi is also said to be injured in the accident and was taken to the IGI Hospital. Further information on the level of injuries is yet to be known.

Moreover, the accused was caught during the investigation and was sent to a observation home after which he was presented in front of the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB). Later, on February 10 the teen was granted interim bail due to the minor’s ongoing class 10 board examinations.

Further investigation into this matter is underway.

Watch the video here:

