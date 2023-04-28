My daughter made her husband Rishi Sunak as PM, claims Sudha Murthy

Britain Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s mother-in-law Sudha Murthy gave all the credit to her daughter Akshata Murthy for his quick accession to the top post.

A video is being circulated on the social media platform in which UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s mother-in-law, Sudha Murthy can be heard saying that her daughter, Akshata Murthy, “made her husband a Prime Minister”.

“I made my husband a businessman. My daughter made her husband Prime Minister of the UK” Murthy said in the viral video.

“The reason is the glory of the wife. See how a wife can change a husband. But I could not change my husband. I made my husband a businessman, and my daughter made her husband a Prime Minister,” she said with a smile on her face.

I made my husband a businessman. My daughter made her husband Prime Minister of UK ! – Sudhamurthy pic.twitter.com/031ByqhDWZ — Vishweshwar Bhat (@VishweshwarBhat) April 23, 2023

Rishi Sunak married Akshata Murthy in 2009. She is daughter of India’s richest men and founder of the Infosys tech company Narayana Murthy.

Mr Sunak is the youngest prime minister of UK in modern history at age 42, as well as the MP who became the Prime Minister in just seven years.

In the video of Ms Murthy’s speaks about how her daughter has influenced the prime minister’s life in other ways, particularly his diet.

The Murthy family, she says, have long followed a tradition of fasting every Thursday.

“Yes, what should be started on Thursday, they started Infosys on Thursday, not only that! Not only that, but our son-in-law, who married our daughter, has been in England for 150 years from their ancestor’s time, but they are very religious. After getting married, he asked why you start anything on Thursday. They said that we will go to Raghavendra Swami. He fasts every Thursday after just saying good day. Our son-in-law’s mother fasts every Monday but our son-in-law fasts on Thursdays,” she said.