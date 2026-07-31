Muslim Rashtriya Manch Announces Financial Aid for Assam Flood Victims, Pledges Contribution to CM Relief Fund

Advertisement

New Delhi: In response to the devastating floods in Assam, the Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM) has announced financial assistance for the affected people.

National Convener of MRM Shahid Sayeed said that during an emergency meeting of the organisation’s six-member Core Team held at Kalam Bhavan in New Delhi, it was unanimously decided that MRM would contribute to the Assam Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and intensify its efforts to deliver relief to flood-affected communities.

The meeting was attended by National Conveners Mohammad Afzal, Shahid Akhtar, Girish Juyal, Abu Bakar Naqvi, Shalini Ali, and Shahid Sayeed.

The members appealed to citizens across the country to extend support to the flood victims, emphasising that in times of natural disasters, service, compassion, and national solidarity represent the highest values of humanity.

The meeting began with a tribute to those who lost their lives in the floods and expressions of deep condolences to the bereaved families. This was followed by a comprehensive review of the humanitarian situation in the affected areas and detailed discussions on strengthening ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts.

After visiting the flood-affected districts, National Conveners Shahid Akhtar and Girish Juyal presented a detailed field assessment to the Core Team.

Shahid Akhtar said, “The devastation is beyond words. Many elderly residents told us they had never witnessed such a catastrophic flood in their lifetime. Several families lost their homes, farmlands, and lifetime savings in a single day. This is the time for all of us to stand united with every affected family.”

He added that this year’s severe flooding has caused unprecedented destruction across several districts of Assam, disrupting the lives of millions and leaving a large number of people in urgent need of assistance.

National Convener Shalini Ali said that women, children, and elderly people are the most vulnerable during natural disasters. She stressed the urgent need to ensure nutritious food, clean drinking water, medicines, sanitation supplies, and safe shelter in relief camps. She also appealed to capable members of society to extend generous support to those in need.

National Convener Shahid Sayeed said that the crisis in Assam is not merely the concern of one state but a shared humanitarian responsibility of the entire nation.

Advertisement

“This is not a time for politics, but for compassion and collective action. Muslim Rashtriya Manch will contribute to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and appeals to every citizen to support the flood victims according to their capacity. In such challenging times, national unity and service to humanity are our greatest strengths,” he said.

National Convener Mohammad Afzal said that natural disasters do not discriminate on the basis of religion, caste, or community.

“In times of crisis, humanity is the greatest religion. Every volunteer of the Muslim Rashtriya Manch will remain committed to relief work with complete dedication and without any discrimination,” he said, while urging citizens, voluntary organisations, and social institutions to actively participate in relief efforts.

The Core Team unanimously resolved that Muslim Rashtriya Manch would provide financial assistance to the Assam Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and expand its direct relief operations for affected communities. The organisation said its volunteers would continue delivering food, medicines, clothing, and other essential relief materials to flood-hit areas.

MRM also appealed to citizens, social organisations, voluntary groups, and philanthropic institutions across the country to come forward and extend all possible support during this humanitarian crisis.

According to the assessment report presented during the meeting, extensive damage has been reported in several districts, including Sivasagar, Charaideo, Golaghat, Jorhat, Nagaon, Sonitpur, and Kamrup Metropolitan. Nearly 600,000 people have been affected by the floods.

Thousands of families are living in relief camps, while a large number of homes, agricultural land, roads, bridges, and public infrastructure have suffered severe damage. Many villages remain cut off by floodwaters, making relief and rescue operations extremely challenging. Heavy losses of livestock and the inundation of agricultural land are also expected to have a serious impact on the rural economy.

The Core Team also reviewed the detailed report submitted by Dr. Shahid Akhtar and Girish Juyal, which indicated that many villages have been almost completely devastated and that thousands of families will require not only immediate relief but also long-term rehabilitation.

Muslim Rashtriya Manch stated that its relief campaign is already underway and will be expanded further in the coming days to ensure that assistance reaches as many affected families across the state as possible.

(ANI)