Murder convicts threaten Judge in UP’s Bijnor Court after life sentence, say “we know where you live”

Uttar Pradesh: Two men found guilty of killing a farmer threatened the presiding judge in a courtroom right after he sentenced them to life imprisonment for the 2024 murder case, police and court officials mentioned on Friday, February 28, 2026.

The offenders, Jaideep and Pintu Chauhan, both village residents in the Dhampur region, were convicted by the Additional District and Sessions Judge Nijendra Kumar for the murder of 55-year-old Pukhraj Singh, who was reportedly run over multiple times by a car during a family dispute.

Soon after the judge passed the death sentence under the provisions of Section 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, the two convicts apparently lost their temper and threatened the judge in the open courtroom, saying that they “knew his home and his village address” and would come after him.

The threat surprised all the people who were in the courtroom, including the court officials and the spectators. The intimidation was reported immediately by the judge to the senior police and district officials, which led to immediate action.

Authorities ensured that security measures have been tightened around Judge Nijendra Kumar, at his house, as well as at the court facility. Formal notification of the danger was reportedly dispatched to the Home Secretary of Uttar Pradesh, the Director General of Police, as well as the Bijnor Senior Superintendent of Police and the District Judge, insisting on increased security for the judicial officer.

Police indicated that they are also gearing up separate legal measures against the convicts for criminal intimidation and threatening a judicial officer on top of their current murder conviction.

The killing was a result of an old family conflict. Anjali, the daughter of Pukhraj, married into the Chauhan family, with allegations of dowry harassment, which led to several judicial battles. Following more hatred, Jaideep and Pintu supposedly pulled Pukhraj to a field and used a car to roll over him, thus killing him instantly.

The prosecution’s case was supported by witness testimonies and other forms of forensic evidence, so that by early 2026, the trial court recorded a conviction of the two men and sentenced them to life imprisonment.

The scary courtroom intimidations have raised the question of judicial security and safety in the courtroom, and legal analysts have opined that such cases are of serious concern regarding the safety of judges who deal with violent crime cases and sensitive ones.