Murder accused of Tamil Nadu arrested by Mumbai Crime Branch

Mumbai: A murder accused of Tamil Nadu has been arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch on Wednesday. The Mumbai CB Unit 6 arrested him in the Chembur area of Mumbai from a petrol chemical tanker. ANI informed about it in an X post on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Chinna Subbarao Ayanar (24).

As per reports, Mumbai CB arrested an accused who had been living in Mumbai for the past three months allegedly after committing a murder in Tamil Nadu.

Reportedly, Mumbai Branch Unit 6 received confidential information about the accused’s whereabouts. Accordingly a raid was conducted in which the accused came to the grip of the security personnel.

The accused also has 7 other criminal cases registered against him in Tamil Nadu, reports suggest.