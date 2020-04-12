Taj hotel employees tested positive for corona
Photo: Amuse-vice

Mumbai’s Taj hotel employees tested positive for Covid-19

By IANS
0

Mumbai: Several employees of the Taj Group of hotels in Mumbai have tested positive for Covid-19 after around 500 were tested in the past few days, officials said here on Sunday.

“Those who have tested positive were mostly asymptomatic, showing absolutely no signs of illness. However, staff testing positive and symptomatic were duly hospitalized,” said a spokesperson for IHCL.

The others who were in contact with them have immediately been put in quarantine facilities as per WHO and government guidelines.

Related News

May Easter give strength to successfully overcome COVID-19:…

Police team attacked, officer’s hand chopped off in…

Coronavirus cases top 8000 in India; 34 deaths in 24 hours

Rajasthan Govt declares Rs 50 lakh insurance for corona…

The Taj Mahal Palace and Tower, opposite Gateway of India does not have any guests presently in view of the lockdown, barring minimum staff in key areas.

The development came days after IHCL threw open its doors to medical warriors and health workers, housing them in five of its hotels in Mumbai, and one each in Goa and NOIDA.

Besides, the hotels are providing quarantine facilities in some states, given around 400,000 meals till now to medicos, health workers and migrants.

“The safety of our associates and their families remain paramount during these unprecedented times. In keeping with our values of being a responsible company and as a matter of abundant precaution, we have been proactively ramping up testing criteria for our employees, especially those who are in the front lines at these times,” said the spokesperson.

You might also like
Nation

May Easter give strength to successfully overcome COVID-19: PM

Nation

Police team attacked, officer’s hand chopped off in Punjab

Nation

Coronavirus cases top 8000 in India; 34 deaths in 24 hours

Nation

Rajasthan Govt declares Rs 50 lakh insurance for corona warriors in case of death

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.