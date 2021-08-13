Mumbai’s first death due to Delta Plus Covid variant

Mumbai: The central government has reportedly addressed how deadly Coronavirus can be, followed by the number of deaths by the virus every day. Now, the Delta variant of the virus has become an even bigger matter of concern.

It wasn’t long ago when the experts finally succeeded to come up with vaccines to help our bodies fight with the harmful virus. In the midst of the country being fully vaccinated, the presence of the new variant in the country has shaken the hopes of many.

Currently Maharashtra is the only state in the nation that is most effected by the virus, that too the Delta variant. Mumbai on the other hand even reported the death of a 63 year old due to the Delta Plus variant of the novel Coronavirus.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, a 63-year-old woman, was infected with the Delta Plus variant of the virus last month has succumbed to Covid-19.

The deceased was reported to have fully vaccinated with both the doses and didn’t have any travel history. However, she was suffering from lung infection and had been infected with Coronavirus once before.

There are six members in her family excluding her, from which two were detected with the Delta variant. Genome sequencing report of rest four members are awaited, and all six are strictly quarantined as they are all infected by the virus.

However, the condition of the six members including the two detected with Delta Plus variant remains stable.

So far, Maharashtra has reported two deaths by the Delta Plus variant of Covid-19, the other one was earlier reported to be of an 80 year old woman from Ratnagiri.

Maharashtra is currently suffering from 65 Delta Plus variant active cases, 11 of which are from Mumbai.