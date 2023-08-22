Mumbai to get 2,400 more single-decker electric ac buses soon

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport on Monday announced that it is procuring more 2,400 single decker electric ac buses to fulfill the people demand in the city.

With 2,400 single-decker buses, BEST plans to increase its fleet strength to 8,000 buses from existing 3,052. The new e-bus will be 12m long and will have more capacity.

Planning to introduce buses on feeder routes outside Metro stations 1, 2A and 7 and all corridors coming up in the city, informed BEST official.

BEST general manager Vijay Singhal said he is serious about increasing the bus fleet. ” We are procuring new buses and at the same time, accelerating deliveries for pending orders of electric AC double deckers and 12, long single decker buses, as reported by TOI.

BMC Commissioner has told that civic body will support the transport undertaking in increasing the bus fleet to around 10,000 by 2027, as reported by TOI.

BEST has placed orders for 2,100 single-decker buses, 200 electric AC double deckers, 200 AC CNG and more MIDI AC buses on wet lease.

(Inputs from Times of India).