Mumbai: The Government of Maharashtra has decided on Friday to vaccinate the students in Mumbai who have got confirmed admission to universities abroad. All those students shall be inoculated on priority for three days in the coming week.

Reportedly, Aaditya Thackeray took to his twitter handle and informed that the Covid vaccine doses shall be administered at Rajawadi, Cooper, and Kasturba centres on May 31, June 1 and June 2, respectively.

In order to receive the vaccine jabs, the students need to carry I- 20 or DS- 160 forms/ verified confirmation letters to concerned foreign universities, along with personal id documents before taking the jab, he added.

The politician also assured that he will be speaking to other municipal corporations across Maharashtra to implement the same for students in and around those cities with confirmation letters for universities abroad.

“We have received multiple queries with regard to the gap between the two doses and the scheduled/ possible departure of students for overseas universities. Since it is a medical advice, BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will discuss with the concerned authorities for the same to assist the students,” added Thackeray.