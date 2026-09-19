Mumbai: Student kills self after being caught using ChatGPT in exam; Students protest

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Mumbai: A student kills self after getting caught with a mobile phone during examination time in Mumbai on Friday evening. This incident has affected the students, faculty and friends of the student and others belonging to the university.

The incident took place after he was caught using ChatGPT AI to seek answers in the middle of the exam.

The university stated that the student was counseled and assured after the incident that no disciplinary action will be taken against him in this matter. Later, the student went back to his hostel room and was found dead there.

This heartbreaking incident has sparked protests with students demanding more transparency and openness from the administration. They also alleged that the student had been threatened with suspension and that the possibility of academic consequences may have been a factor.

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However, none of these accusations have been proved right yet and the administration of the institute has also came up with a statement where they have said that the student wasn’t threatened.

The institute also stated that the matter is being looked into.

The Mumbai Police has registered an FIR in this matter and further investigation into this matter is underway.

Also Read: Student found dead in Ranchi hostel