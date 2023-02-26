Mumbai student duped of Rs 95,000, 3 fraudster held from Jharkhand

Mumbai: The Mumbai police arrested three fraudsters from Jamtara, Jharkhand, for allegedly defrauding a student of Rs 95,000 while pretending to be employees of a courier company.

The victim, Kalaivanan Venkatesan, who searched for courier service on the internet, came across the site of a well-known firm. When he called the number provided, he was asked to wait for a customer executive to return call.

The student was contacted by phone and told to sign up online and click Any Desk app link, which gave the fraudster access to his device. Within minutes, the student lost Rs 95,000 from his bank account on the pretext of paying a service fee of Rs 5.

Realising that he had been cheated, the student approached the police. On further investigation, they found that the call came from Jamtara. After getting the location, the police travelled there and arrested Sattar Nurmohammed Ansari, 28, Riyaz Usman Miya Ansari, 21, and Nazir Ansari, 28, with help from the local police.

