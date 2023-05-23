Man sends threat message to Mumbai Police, arrested
The police have identified the person and have taken him into custody for interrogating him, said Mumbai Police.
Mumbai: The Mumbai Police received a threat around 11 a.m. on May 22 after a person posted a threatening message on Twitter.
The police have identified the person and have taken him into custody for interrogating him, said Mumbai Police.
In the Twitter post, the accused wrote, “I am gonna blast the Mumbai very soon.”
Further investigation into this matter is underway.
Also Read: BSF Intercepts Pak Drone On Punjab Border, Fifth In 4 Days