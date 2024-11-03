Mumbai Police receives death threat for UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Security forces on high alert

Mumbai: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has received a death threat. The threat was sent in a message form to the Mumbai police control room. The threat claimed, if Yogi Adityanath does not resign from the Chief Minister post within 10 days, he will face similar consequence as Baba Siddique who was recently shot dead. Mumbai police have raised the security of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after receiving the threat message.

Reportedly, the message was received on Saturday. It is not for the first time that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath received a threat of death. Earlier he received a similar death threat in April 2023. An anonymous person from Lucknow threatened to kill him via message on ‘Dial 112’. After his security was strengthened as a prevention measure.

The Mumbai police are actively investigating the death threat against CM Yogi Adityanath. Efforts are on to identify and arrest the perpetrator.

Recently on October 12, former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique was shot dead by three men outside his son Zeeshan Siddique’s office in the Bandra East area of Mumbai while celebrating Dussehra. The incident happened on a Saturday night and unfortunately, Siddique died in the hospital.