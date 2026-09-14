Mumbai police deny permission for Manoj Jarange’s hunger strike

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Mumbai: Mumbai Police have denied permission to Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange-Patil to hold an indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan from September 19.

The police cited security and law-and-order concerns as Mumbai prepares for large crowds during Ganeshotsav.

Officials also cited to the alleged violations of rules during previous protests, including major traffic disruptions in South Mumbai.

Jarange-Patil had announced that he, along with his supporters, will march from Antarwali Sarati in Jalna district to Mumbai from September 14, in order to begin the hunger strike.

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His agitation seeks reservation for the Maratha community under the OBC category, along with the issuance of Kunbi certificates.

After the police decision, Jarange accused the Maharashtra government of trying to suppress his agitation and said his legal team would challenge the order.

He also questioned why authorities assumed protesters would violate rules before the demonstration even began.

The development comes days after the Bombay High Court declined to stop Jarange from entering Mumbai, observing that the right to protest is a fundamental right while making clear that demonstrations must follow applicable rules and permissions.