Mumbai police arrested 24-year-old IT graduate from Thane for threatening Yogi Adityanath

Mumbai: A 24-year-old woman has been arrested by Mumbai police for sending threat message to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The message demanded his resignation within 10 days or he will be killed like Baba Siddique.

According to police, the 24-year-old woman is identified as Fatima Khan hailing from Thane. She is highly educated and holds a BSc degree in Information Technology. She is suffering from mental health issues, as her family said. Her father is into the timber business. After investigation, it was revealed that the message was sent from her number and police arrested her.

This comes after the Mumbai Traffic Police control room received a death threat against Yogi Adityanath. The threat claimed, if Yogi Adityanath does not resign from the Chief Minister post within 10 days, he will face similar consequence as Baba Siddique who was recently shot dead. The message was received on Saturday.

It is not for the first time that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath received a threat of death. Earlier he received a similar death threat in April 2023. An anonymous person from Lucknow threatened to kill him via message on ‘Dial 112’. After receiving the threat, his security was strengthened as a prevention measure.