Nearly 20 cats found dead in Mumbai’s Chembur

Advertisement

Mumbai: Nearly 20 cats were found dead and mutilated in Chembur area of Mumbai, Maharashtra. This happened in August as well as five days back on September 5.

The cat cargiver of that area found multiple cats dead in August, six on September 4 and another cat and a kitten the next day.

The cats that were found dead were severely injured and some of them appeared to have experienced trauma.

Advertisement

An FIR was registered with assistance from PETA India under Section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

The police are working on the matter and is examining the CCTV footage of the area to find out who has done such an act against the animals.

India’s Animal Rights organisation PETA India has announced a reward of up to Rs 50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person behind this inhuman act.