Mumbai metro, city’s first underground line thrown open for public

Mumbai: The first underground line of Mumbai Metro has been thrown open for public on Monday said reliable reports in this regard. The Bandra Kurla Complex to Aarey stretch of Mumbai Metro Line 3 has been opened for the public today.

According to reports, Narendra Modi shared a post on his X handle and wrote, “memorable moments from the Mumbai Metro.” “The metro network in Mumbai has expanded, and the ease of life of the citizens will get a boost! Congratulations to Mumbaikars on the inauguration of Aarey JVLR to BKC route under the first phase of Mumbai Metro Line 3,” Modi further wrote on X after the inauguration.

Mumbai Metro Line 3:

The Mumbai Metro 3 Colaba-Bandra-Seepz line, is 33.5 km long underground metro line. It has been developed at a cost of over ₹32,000 crore.

The Metro line consists of 10 stations: Aarey, Marol Naka, CSMIA T1 (Terminal 1), MIDC, SEEPZ, Sahar Road, CSMIA T2 (Terminal 2), Vidyanagari, Dharavi, and BKC.

Each metro train can accommodate over 2,000 passengers. It has a maximum speed of 85 kmph, with an average running speed of 35 kmph.

Will operate from 6:30 am to 10:30 pm on weekdays and from 8:30 am to 10:30 pm on weekends.

The fares will range from Rs. 10 to Rs. 50.

Commuters can purchase metro tickets via an app or at physical counters.

The Metro line, which is expected to be fully operational by June 2025, is expected to reduce vehicular traffic by as much as 6.5 lakh trips.