Mumbai man who performed bike stunt with 2 girls, arrested

Mumbai: A 24-year-old man was arrested after his video performing a dangerous stunt on a motorcycle with two girls went viral on social media, said police.

The accused has been identified as Faiyaz Qadri. He was arrested by the Bandra-Kulra Complex Police.

In the video, a man is seen performing a dangerous bike stunt with one woman sitting in front of him and another sitting on a pillon. The clip went viral on social media, prompting the Mumbai Police to file a case against the trio.

A case has been registered with BKC Police Station. Investigation into identifying the accused is underway. If anyone has any information about persons in this video, you can DM us directly. https://t.co/CWGoqzSuaP — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) March 31, 2023

The accused was reportedly held following a tip-off, the official added.

The arrest was made under sections of the Motor Vehicles Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 308 (attempt to commit suicide or culpable homicide), and his licence has been suspended.