Mumbai man who performed bike stunt with 2 girls, arrested

A 24-year-old man was arrested after his video performing a dangerous stunt on a motorcycle with two girls went viral on social media, said police.

Nation
By Jyotishree Kisan 0
Man performing bike stunt arrested
Image Credit: Twitter/ @PotholeWarriors

Mumbai: A 24-year-old man was arrested after his video performing a dangerous stunt on a motorcycle with two girls went viral on social media, said police.

The accused has been identified as Faiyaz Qadri. He was arrested by the Bandra-Kulra Complex Police.

In the video, a man is seen performing a dangerous bike stunt with one woman sitting in front of him and another sitting on a pillon. The clip went viral on social media, prompting the Mumbai Police to file a case against the trio.

The accused was reportedly held following a tip-off, the official added.

The arrest was made under sections of the Motor Vehicles Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 308 (attempt to commit suicide or culpable homicide), and his licence has been suspended.

Jyotishree Kisan 275 news

Hi, This is Jyotishree Kisan. An alumini of KIIT and a content writer at Kalingatv Digital. I keep special interest in News stuff and love to explore about the Entertainment world.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.