Mumbai man allegedly kills pregnant girlfriend with poisoned soft drink

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Mumbai: A pregnant 19-year-old woman was poisoned to death by her boyfriend in Chembur, Mumbai on suspicion of an extra-marital affair.

Vishnumaya, the victim, was in the early stage of pregnancy – about two-and-a-half months.

According to preliminary reports, her boyfriend Ashish Magar, 25, gave her a soft drink mixed with a poisonous substance on August 25 after they had a fight.

The girl was said to have started vomiting and her condition began to worsen just minutes after having consumed the drink.

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She was reportedly taken to various hospitals but was declared dead by them.

A post-mortem report at a hospital subsequently confirmed the presence of poison and the police initiated a investigation into the death of the girl.

As per reports, Magar initially wanted the death to look natural or accidental.

But during the course of investigation, foul play was suspected and he was taken into custody. Magar has been remanded to police custody for five days.