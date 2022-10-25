Mumbai: Leopard mauls and kills toddler in Goregaon

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, a leopard attacked and killed an 1.5-year-old baby girl who was following her mother into the forest of Aarey colony in Goregaon on Monday. The incident took place near a forested area of Aarey colony early in the morning.

As per reports, the incident took place early in the morning at around 6:30 am. The leopard attacked the girl and injured her. The little girl was following her mother to the temple when the leopard attacked.

The girl was immediately rushed to the hospital where the doctor declared her dead.

The authorities have deployed a wildlife ambulance, wildlife distress response teams and senior officials from the Mumbai forest department, volunteers, rescuers, leopard experts and veterinarians at Aarey to be on stand by throughout the day and night for this entire week, said an official.

The official further added that night patrolling will be done along with camera traps to identify and monitor the movements of the leopard in the area, added the official.

Aarey which is located near Sanjay Gandhi National Park is considered the green lung of Mumbai and has witnessed many leopard attacks in the past.