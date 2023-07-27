Mumbai: Leopard enters shooting sets of TV serial in Film City, watch

Mumbai: In a bizarre incident, a leopard entered into the shooting set of a TV serial along with its cub in Mumbai, Maharashtra on Wednesday. The shooting was undergoing at the famous Film City in Goregaon where this incident took place. ANI tweeted about it today.

As per the information, a leopard ventured into the shooting set of a Marathi TV serial in the Film City on Wednesday. More than 200 people were present on the sets when this happened.

Reportedly, this has been the third or fourth such incident in the last ten days.

‘Someone could have lost life’ due to the presence of the wild animals on the shooting sets, complained Shyamalal Gupta, the president of All India Cine Workers Association. He also alleged that ‘Govt is not taking strong measures towards this’.

