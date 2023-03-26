Mumbai, Jodhpur cops nab man who threatened Salman Khan

The development followed an FIR registered by Bandra Police on March 18 against a 21-year-old youth Dhakadram Bishnoi in the case, said Jodhpur's Luni Police officials.

Pic Credit: Raj Kumar Nandvanshi (IANS)

Mumbai/Jodhpur: The Mumbai Police in a joint operation with Jodhpur Police, have nabbed a person from Rajasthan who allegedly sent an e-mail threatening to kill Bollywood mega-star Salman Khan, an official said here on Sunday.

The Mumbai Police in the investigations traced the threat e-mail to Rajasthan and shared the information with Jodhpur Police, which tracked it to Bishnoi.

After zeroing in on his location, a joint swoop was carried out in Luni, and Bishnoi was arrested, said the officials here.

The accused is being brought to Mumbai for further investigation by a Bandra Police Station team.

The youth is also wanted by the Punjab Police in different cases and has some cases lodged against him in that state.

It may be recalled that a week ago, the Bandra Police lodged the FIR against mafiosi Lawrence Bishnoi, his associates Goldie Brar and Rohit for the threat e-mail, sent to a close aide of the actor.

It had referred to the mafia don Lawrence Bishnoi’s interview in which he made a chilling claim, that “his life’s aim was to kill Salman Khan”.

The e-mail in Hindi, came from one Rohit Garg, who also wanted to talk with the actor and the police booked him also following a complaint from Salman Khan’s team.

The communication also advised that if Salman had not seen the Bishnoi interview, then he should watch it, and if he wanted to close the matter, he must speak with Garg and Brar, face to face, and he (Garg) would arrange it.

The Bandra Police had immediately swung into action, geared up security outside Salman’s home in Bandra West and lodged the FIR against the accused.

(IANS)

