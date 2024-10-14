Mumbai Howrah Mail received bomb threat: CPRO, Central Railway

By Sudeshna Panda

Jalgaon (Maharashtra): Mumbai Howrah Mail received a bomb threat informed the CPRO, Central Railway on Monday said reports in this regard.

According to reports, the Mumbai-Howrah Mail received a threat to blow up the train with a timer bomb. Around 4:00 AM, off-control received this message.

It is worth mentioning that, train number 12809 was stopped at Jalgaon station in Maharashtra and checked in detail. No suspicious object was found in it. After this, the train proceeded towards the destination the CPRO, Central Railway further informed.

Earlier today an Air India flight from Mumbai to New York received a bomb threat.

