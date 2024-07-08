Mumbai hit-and-run: LOC issued against absconding accused Mihir Shah

Mumbai: Tightening the screws, the Mumbai Police on Monday issued a look-out circular (LOC) against ruling Shiv Sena Deputy Leader Rajesh Shah’s son, Mihir Shah who is wanted for killing a fisherwoman by his speeding BMW.

Mihir, 24, has been on the run since Sunday morning, shortly after he rammed his white BMW into a scooter on which Pradip Nakhwa (50) and his deceased wife Kaveri (45), were riding near the Atria Mall in Worli.

While the damaged car was recovered later by the police some 10 km away from the accident spot, Mihir — who was allegedly inebriated after attending a party in Juhu and at the wheel — fled from there, though it is not clear how or with whose help.

Following a political uproar, the Mumbai Police have set up at least five crack teams which have launched a hunt for him, but they found his home locked and other family members incommunicado.

A team has rushed to Palghar, Raigad, Pune and other places where Mihir is suspected to have taken refuge, but so far he remains untraceable, prompting the police to issue the LOC.

Simultaneously, the Worli Police arrested his father Rajesh Shah and family driver Rajendra Singh Bidawat after sustained questioning late on Sunday. They will be produced before a court on Monday.

“The law will take its own course… I have spoken with the police and ordered strict action in the matter. Everybody is equal before the law,” Chief Minister Eknath Shinde told media persons hours after the crash.

Ex-Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray slammed the government and demanded immediate punitive action against the accused youth for the fatal crash.

“I met the Worli Police Station staffers probing the hit-and-run case. I am not going into the political affiliations of Mihir Shah, the accused, but I expect the police will catch him soon and bring him to justice. Hopefully, there will be no political refuge for him from the regime,” said Thackeray Junior, who is also the MLA from Worli.

