Mumbai girl appears for Class 10 exam while lying in an ambulance

Mumbai: A class 10 student has appeared for her SSC board examination while lying down in an ambulance on Monday in Mumbai.

The girl identified as Mubashira Sadique Sayyed, is a student of Anjuman-I-Islam school, was crossing the road when a car hit her around 1.30 pm on Friday.She suffered serious injuries to her left foot, and she had to undergo surgery on the same day. Doctors advised her complete bed rest for around two weeks.

Before entering into the operation theatre, she had informed her school teacher that she wanted to continue appearing for the examination.

The entire incident was shared with the board and they gave permission. Later, ambulance was arranged and she was carried to the examination centre.

Doctors had advised Mubashira that she can appear for the whole examination in the ambulance as she was advised to take bed rest.

Mubashira said to ANI, “I was worried at first, but would like to thank my teachers and parents that my career is not at stake now. I will appear for the rest of the exams in the ambulance.”