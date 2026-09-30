Mumbai: Customer finds rat in Dosa, FDA suspends hotel license

Advertisement

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have suspended the license of a Mumbai hotel following the report that a customer had found a rat in his dosa.

As per reports, the incident took place at a restaurant called Radhakrishna Hotel in Borivali West where Trivedi had gone along with his two brothers and son to have South Indian cuisine.

Trivedi had ordered a Mysore masala dosa and after eating a few bites, he reportedly spotted the rat in his food. He was said to have been shocked to see it and started vomiting. He later approached the Borivali police and lodged a complaint.

Senior Police Inspector Pushpalata Mandale said the complaint was forwarded to the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) for further action.

The FDA immediately, suspended the license of Radhakrishna Hotel following the complaint.

This action is also taken during the Maharashtra Food and Drugs Administration’s (FDA) inspections of hotels, eateries, dairy businesses and other food centers being held throughout the state, particularly during the holiday season.

Advertisement

Since taking charge as Maharashtra FDA Commissioner in May, Tukaram Mundhe has led an intensive campaign targeting alleged food safety violations and adulteration.

The department has carried out surprise checks at various locations and taken action in cases pertaining to violations in hygiene standards, pest infestation and usage of expired ingredients.

Look at the post here:

@Tukaram_IndIAS @Dev_Fadnavis @mieknathshinde @RajThackeray Hotel : Radhakrishnan hotel

Address: 101 Sun Plaza Lokmanya Tilak Road Opposite Diamond Talkies, Mhatre Wadi, Borivali West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400092 Boiled Rat in Masala Dosa

Date : 24/09/2026

Time : around 10 pic.twitter.com/Z6xGfdwVK1 — Umesh Dubey (@umesh_dube59460) September 24, 2026