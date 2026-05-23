Mumbai Crime Branch arrests three accused in West Bengal firing and bomb hurling case

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Mumbai: Three accused linked to a firing and bomb hurling case registered in West Bengal have been arrested on Saturday by Mumbai Crime Branch Unit 6.

The accused, identified as Shamim Ahmed, Jamil Akhtar and Aftab Anwar, were arrested from Mumbai’s Deonar area during a joint operation by the Crime Branch.

According to officials, the three accused are alleged to be the main suspects in the case. Following their arrest, the Shibpur Police from Howrah in West Bengal took them into custody.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

In a separate incident, on Friday, a total of 16 people have been arrested and two others detained in connection with a stone-pelting incident reported from Garib Nagar in the Bandra area of Mumbai, police said.

The incident, which led to violence in the locality on Thursday, followed violence during an anti-encroachment drive near Bandra railway station in Mumbai, where stones were allegedly pelted at security personnel.

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The Mumbai Police stated that they arrested 16 individuals for allegedly pelting stones and paver blocks at police personnel during the anti-encroachment drive conducted near Bandra railway station (East) on Wednesday. The accused were produced before the Bandra Court earlier in the day.

According to officials, the stone-pelting continued for nearly an hour before the situation was brought under control. Five police personnel sustained serious injuries, including one officer who suffered a fractured hand and another who sustained a broken nose. Ten others received minor injuries.

The official added that action has been taken against multiple accused so far, and interrogation is still underway.

Mumbai Police said, “Regarding the incident of stone-pelting that occurred in Garib Nagar, located in the Bandra area of Mumbai, so far, the police have arrested a total of 16 individuals in connection with this case and have taken two people into custody. Of the two individuals currently in custody, one is the very person who allegedly attacked police personnel by throwing stones at them during the violence. The interrogation process is currently underway, and following the completion of necessary legal formalities, this individual will be formally arrested shortly.”

(ANI)