Mumbai couple found dead in Ghatkopar under mysterious circumstances

Mumbai: In a tragic incident, a couple was found dead inside the bathroom of their residence in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar area on Wednesday under mysterious circumstances, the police said on Thursday.

The couple, identified as Deepak Shah and Tina Shah, who married recently, were residing in Kukreja Towers in the eastern suburbs.

The couple had celebrated Holi with neighbours on Tuesday, hours before the tragic death.

The incident came to light when their maid saw the bodies and called the relative immediately, who in turn called the police.

The police have registered a case of accidental death, and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

The cause of death remains shrouded in mystery as their post-mortem report on Thursday ruled out murder, suffocation, or death due to electric shock or injury. An officer said that while there was a geyser in the bathroom, it was not switched on.

Meanwhile, police teams are focusing on the movement of the couple between 3:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

On Thursday evening, the last rites of the couple were carried out at a crematorium in Ghatkopar.

According to the police, the husband was aged 42 and the wife was 39 years old. Adding that further investigation into the case is on.